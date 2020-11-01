Trump supporters come out to blue state highways to rally

Pro-Trump supporters clogged freeways in at least three historically Democratic strongholds Sunday in support of the president days before Tuesday's election.

In Cheesequake, N.J., a video posted to Twitter showed hundreds of vehicles on a congested Garden State Parkway as people in a pro-Trump convoy got out and waved "Trump 2020" and pro-police flags.

“WHOOO! We shut it down baby! We shut it down!” one person is heard as the camera shows traffic at a standstill on the northbound lanes.

Not every motorist was amused. One Twitter user posted singing: “You suck, you suck, everyone on the right lane sucks" as she passes the pro-Trump caravan. Another user said the traffic jam caused first responders to take the long route to a hospital.

In New York, a Trump supporter captured a line of cars with pro-Trump flags between Seaford and Montauk in Long Island that has since been deleted, The Daily Beast reported. A similar lineup was also seen on New York State Route 25.

A Jews for Trump caravan was also reportedly seen on what appeared to be the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge near New York City.

A Daily Beast reporter in Maryland witnessed another caravan of Trump supporters in wheels. The same scene was also reported Sunday in Pasadena, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles.

Videos of vehicles traveling together with pro-Trump flags and insignia on freeways and bridges flooded social media over the weekend.

The groundswell of support comes after Trump supporters in trucks surrounded a Joe Biden campaign bus in Texas, prompting staffers to call 911 on Friday. The vehicles formed a so-called "Trump train" while waving flags and honking horns as the bus traveled on Interstate 35, bound from San Antonio to Austin.

Campaign staffers feared the Trump supporters would run the bus off the road. Neither Biden, nor his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., were on the bus.

The FBI is investigating the incident, a spokesperson told Fox News.

"FBI San Antonio is aware of the incident and investigating," Special Agent Michelle Lee said. "No further information is available at this time."

In response to the FBI's statement, Trump defended his supporters while criticizing Antifa and other groups in "Democrat run cities."

"In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!" he tweeted.