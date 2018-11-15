Trump aide ousted by first lady says service was 'an honor'

A White House aide pushed out by first lady Melania Trump says it's been "an honor" to serve in President Donald Trump's administration.

Former deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel said Thursday in a statement to The Associated Press: "I admire the President and First Lady and have great respect for my colleagues who are dedicated to supporting the President's policies."

Ricardel departed the White House on Wednesday. A day earlier, the first lady's office had issued an extraordinary statement calling for her ouster.

National security adviser John Bolton told staff in an email Thursday that he was "deeply grateful" for Ricardel's service.

Aides had said Ricardel clashed with the first lady's staff over her trip to Africa last month.