Truck's 'Califas' license plate catches eye of California motorcycle officer, leads to arrest of driver

A fake vintage license plate using a slang term for California caught the attention of a motorcycle officer and ultimately led to the arrest of a truck driver earlier this week, officials said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Monday the counterfeit license plate reading "Califas" instead of California prompted an officer to stop a tractor-trailer in Moorpark.

The plate appeared to have a black background with yellow lettering, similar to the California Legacy Plate -- but with the state name wrong.

WOMAN FATALLY STABBED IN DISPUTE OVER PARKING SPACE

"Califas" is a Spanish slang term or nickname for California, according to KABC.

Senior Deputy David Anaya said in a news release during the investigation, the driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, being an unlicensed driver, and having an active warrant for his arrest, according to the sheriff's office.

HANDYMAN ACCUSED OF CHAINING WOMAN IN BASEMENT FACES JUDGE

The truck also had to be towed from the scene because it was "unsafe to be driven," Anaya said. Officials did not specify when the incident took place.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff's office said the arrest was one of many stops for safety concerns involving commercial vehicles that travel through Moorpark, as the city sees about 243 commercial vehicles pass by every hour.

Last year, deputies issued 983 traffic and parking citations for commercial truck violations and arrested several drivers for a variety of offenses including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of false driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations and due to outstanding warrants.