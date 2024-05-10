Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Trucker fell asleep at wheel in leadup to wreck that killed 3 PA workers, authorities say

No charges yet announced for 24-year-old Roxbury, MA, resident who fell asleep on I-83

Associated Press
Published
A truck driver fell asleep at the wheel before striking a construction vehicle and killing three workers on the shoulder of a Pennsylvania highway in April, authorities said Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police said the 24-year-old driver from Roxbury, Massachusetts fell asleep on Interstate 83, about 8 miles south of Harrisburg on April 17.

A truck driver accused of killing three construction workers in a Pennsylvania crash reportedly fell asleep at the wheel in the incident's leadup. (FOX News)

Investigators said the man was driving a large box truck at about 3:25 a.m. when it struck a construction vehicle in a work zone, then hit the three workers on the shoulder.

Killed were Jesse McKenzie, 24 of Rockwood, Pennsylvania; Philson Hinebaugh III, 24, of Johnston, Pennsylvania; and Robert Hampe, 41, of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania.

The driver was not injured.

A State Police accident report released Friday made no mention of whether any charges were filed against the driver. State Police did not immediately return messages seeking comment Friday.