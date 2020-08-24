Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published

Tropical Storm Marco, no longer hurricane, set to make landfall in Louisiana

The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana around midday

James Rogers
By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tropical Storm Marco, which has weakened from hurricane strength, is expected to make landfall in the northern Gulf Coast Monday.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana around midday.

“#Marco has weakened overnight but is still a threat to portions of the northern Gulf Coast,” tweeted the National Hurricane Center on Monday morning.

ONCE HURRICANES, PAIR OF TROPICAL STORMS CLOSE IN ON LOUISIANA

Liz Mcalpine pulls a flag from down her boat in Lake Pontchartrain as she prepares for Tropical storm Marco and Tropical storm Laura on August 23, 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Both storms are expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast within days of each other.

Liz Mcalpine pulls a flag from down her boat in Lake Pontchartrain as she prepares for Tropical storm Marco and Tropical storm Laura on August 23, 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Both storms are expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast within days of each other. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"Gusty winds, dangerous storm surge, and heavy rainfall are expected from Marco along portions of the Gulf Coast beginning later today,” explained the National Weather Service in an advisory. “Interests in these areas should follow any advice given by government officials.”

Tropical Storm Laura was forecast to move along Cuba's southern coast Monday before entering the Gulf of Mexico and heading toward the same stretch of U.S. coast later in the week, most likely as a hurricane.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Tropical Storm Laura could bring additional storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast by the middle of the week,” said the National Weather Service in its advisory. “This could result in a prolonged period of hazardous weather for areas that may also be affected by Marco. Interests there should monitor the progress of Marco and Laura and updates to the forecast during the next few days.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers

Trending in US