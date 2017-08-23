Troopers' use of deadly force after chase deemed justified

New Hampshire's attorney general says the use of deadly force by four Massachusetts state troopers who shot and killed a man who led them on a 40-mile-long multistate car chase was justified.

Michael Brown, of Presque Isle, Maine, died of a gunshot wound to the neck in June after the chase ended in Newton, New Hampshire.

Authorities say police in Malden, Massachusetts, pursued Brown. The police recognized he was wanted in Maine in connection with sexual assault, firearms and stolen motor vehicle charges.

Police say Brown fired shots at troopers and drove the wrong way on Interstate 495.

Brown crashed into a tree in Newton. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Wednesday that Brown revved his truck toward the troopers and held a gun. The troopers opened fire and were not injured.