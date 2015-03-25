Troopers say small airplane lands on interstate during rush hour outside Portland, Maine

Maine State Police say a small plane landed on an interstate near Portland during rush hour after experiencing engine trouble.

Troopers say no one was injured when the single-engine Cessna 152 landed on the southbound lanes of I-295 in in Cumberland around 5 p.m. Thursday. The plane continued to taxi southward before stopping in the median in Falmouth.

Troopers say pilot Sachin Hejeji of Falmouth reported having engine trouble while flying from Waterville to Portland.

He was trying to make it to the Portland International Jetport but had to land on the highway. Police say he managed to avoid hitting any cars despite the busy time of day.