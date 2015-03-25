Trial starts for Georgia man accused of shooting baby in stroller

A prosecutor says a man fatally shot a baby in a stroller during an attempted robbery near the Georgia coast when the child's mother didn't hand over her purse.

A defense attorney for De'Marquise Elkins said during opening statements Tuesday that no one saw a shooter running from the scene in Brunswick and suggested the child's parents were somehow involved.

Elkins is charged with murder in the March 21 killing of 13-month-old Antonio Santiago. If convicted, Elkins faces up to life in prison.

Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson told jurors Antonio was killed in a botched robbery and that ballistics and other evidence implicate Elkins.

The trial is being held in Marietta because of the publicity the case garnered in the spring.