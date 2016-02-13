Transcript: Teen called herself 'monster' in mother's death

A 14-year-old girl accused of plotting with her soldier boyfriend to kill her mother called herself "a monster" as she pleaded guilty in exchange for a 35-year-to-life prison sentence.

The (Allentown) Morning Call (http://bit.ly/1SN00RE ) reports a transcript of Thursday's hearing also indicates that Jamie Silvonek agreed to testify at the upcoming trial of 21-year-old Army Spc. Caleb Barnes.

Silvonek pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, evidence-tampering and abuse of a corpse in the March 15 death of 54-year-old Cheryl Silvonek. The transcript said Silvonek told the judge "I was a monster. There is no sugarcoating it."

Barnes's trial is set for April 11. He is charged with homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy.

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com