Tornado damages homes in Indianapolis area

Several homes, power lines and trees were damaged as a tornado-producing storm swept across the Indianapolis area, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Ryan says the tornado struck just southwest of Indianapolis but was no longer on the ground. He says the Hendricks County Emergency Management Agency reported that at least three homes sustained extensive damage.

In Plainfield, located about 17 miles west of Indianapolis, a number of homes were damaged, including one that was caved in after a camper was lifted off the ground and dropped onto the house's roof, Fox59.com reported.

The storm then headed into Indianapolis. City Public Safety Director Troy Riggs says emergency officials have received reports of damage to houses and trees with power lines down on the southwest side of the city.

The storm crossed the north side of Indianapolis and headed toward its northern suburbs.

The Hendricks County EMA told Fox59.com that no injuries were immediately reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.