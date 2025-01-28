Top-tier college student, former high school football star killed in freak accident

A Clemson University student was killed in a freak accident over the weekend when he was crushed and trapped by a fallen tree while cleaning a large area of debris in South Carolina, according to officials.

The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that 20-year-old Ethan Alexander Ackerman was killed on Saturday morning while he was with two cleaning up a large area of debris where several large trees had fallen after being uprooted.

Authorities said one of the trees lying on the ground suddenly sprang back to an upright position and trapped Ackerman under the base of the tree.

Ackerman's friends tried to rescue him, but were unable to move the large tree base off the victim, officials said.

Officials said first responders were able to remove Ackerman from under the tree, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The coroner's office said that Ackerman sustained blunt force chest trauma resulting in traumatic asphyxiation, and the manner of death has been classified as accidental.

The coroner's office added that the investigation into Ackerman's death is ongoing.

Clemson University confirmed to FOX Carolina that Ackerman was one of their students.

The Clemson Department of Forestry and Environmental Conservation also confirmed Ackerman's death, and said he was "known and loved by many."

"Our department is truly saddened by the passing of Ethan Ackerman, a junior Wildlife and Fisheries Biology major and Forest Resources minor. Ethan was passionate about wildlife and the outdoors, and he was eager to get involved with our department from his first day on campus," the group wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

"Ethan was known and loved by many in FEC and throughout Clemson for his kindness, humor, and willingness to help others. We miss him greatly and send our condolences to all who were lucky enough to spend time with him."

Ackerman was a junior at Clemson University pursing a degree in wildlife and fisheries biology with a minor in forestry and was "excited about a future in land management," according to his obituary posted by Robinson Funeral Home.

He was also an offensive lineman on back-to-back state championship football teams at Daniel High School in Central, South Carolina, according to his obituary.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the Ackerman family cover funeral costs.

"They lost a BIG part of their family on Saturday morning. Ethan was the Rock of their family. His broad shoulders and massive strength allowed him to support whoever needed his embrace," a post on the page read.

Clemson University could not immediately be reached for comment.

