Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

Top New York court upholds misdemeanor convictions for online impersonator who mocked scholars

By | Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York's highest court has upheld criminal impersonation and forgery convictions while dismissing other charges against a man who used Internet pseudonyms to mock scholars in an academic debate about the Dead Sea Scrolls.

The Court of Appeals says someone who impersonates another online to harm their reputation may be guilty of criminal impersonation. It concluded that many of Raphael Golb's emails were more than a prank to cause temporary embarrassment.

Golb, an attorney and writer, disguised his identity in email messages and blog posts from 2006 to 2009 to discredit detractors of his father, a University of Chicago professor, in a dispute over the scrolls' origins.

The court, which was divided 6-to-1, upheld 19 counts. It dismissed 10 charges of aggravated harassment, identity theft and unauthorized computer use.