Viral TikTok threat put schools on alert, although it’s deemed not credible

School districts across America are on heightened alert Friday as unfounded threats warning of shootings and violence reportedly are circulating on TikTok.

One of the posts "refers to a threat to school safety ‘for every school in the USA, even elementary,’ on Friday, December 17, 2021," according to a message sent out by the Surry County School District in North Carolina. But the district added that "while we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation."

In Maryland, Baltimore County Public Schools tweeted that it is "aware of an anonymous threat posted on TikTok targeting all schools in the United States," yet "law enforcement agencies have investigated this threat and determined that it originated in Arizona and is not credible."

The social media platform itself issued a statement saying "we handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.