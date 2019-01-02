Three hidden bodies found on Washington state property, including woman in shed

Authorities in Washington say three people, including a father and son, were shot and killed at a compound known for hosting transients in the western part of the state -- likely by someone they knew.

According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, relatives discovered the bodies of Darrell Iverson, 57, and son Jordan, 27, at the property in Port Angeles on Monday. Both men's remains had been covered with tarps and other debris. The office said in a statement that relatives had not heard from the Iversons since Christmas Day and went to the property to check on them.

The following day, investigators located the body of Jordan Iverson's girlfriend, 26-year-old Tiffany May, in a locked outbuilding on the property. Authorities said May had been living at the house with the father and son, who operated a small logging business there.

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office says dozens of shots were fired by one shooter and that they're looking into multiple parties who knew the victims.

"This is a horrific crime that needs to be solved," Sheriff Bill Benedict told reporters Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials believe all three people were killed on or around Dec. 26, The Peninsula Daily News reported that video from a neighbor's dashboard camera shows the tarps under which the Iversons were found initially appeared on the property the day after Christmas.

There's a history of transient people staying on the property but none were there when investigators arrived. Officials with the sheriff's office said they don't believe the general public is in immediate danger, and Benedict added that the home was not the target of any drug-related investigation.

Benedict said the killings were the first triple homicide in Clallam County, on the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle, since at least the 1970s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click for more from Q13Fox.com.