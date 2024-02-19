Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals

Thousands of fish found dead in Spokane River. No one knows why

Mysterious fish kill largest in recent history, Spokane Riverkeeper official says

Teny Sahakian By Teny Sahakian Fox News
Published
close
Mom investigating mysterious sound plaguing her Florida neighborhood Video

Mom investigating mysterious sound plaguing her Florida neighborhood

A Florida mom of three, Sara Healy, launched an investigation to solve the mystery of a puzzling deep bass sound that has rattled her community for years.

Wildlife officials are investigating the mysterious deaths of thousands of fish that were found floating in the Spokane River earlier this month.

"We have no idea why this happened," Jule Schultz, the waterkeeper for the Spokane Riverkeeper told the Spokesman-Review. "What we do know is this appeared to be a very large event."

Mom investigating mysterious sound plaguing her Florida neighborhood Video

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

The fish were discovered at Long Lake Dam in Spokane, Washington, on Feb. 7. A former Long Lake Dam employee, Tom McClellan, came upon the scene while walking with his dog and reported it to the Spokane Tribe Fisheries and Water Resource Division.

"[I] looked down the hill, and there were literally thousands of fish right along the shore there," McClellan told KXYL News.

Most of the fish affected were walleye and perch as well as some salmonid species such as whitefish and trout. Local wildlife agencies didn't have an immediate explanation for the mysterious mass death.

Spokane, Riverfront Park, Spokane River And Falls.

Thousands of dead fish were found floating in the Spokane River on Feb. 7. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A MYSTERIOUS SOUND IS PLAGUING A FLORIDA NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS MOM IS TRYING TO GET TO THE BOTTOM OF IT

"[It] certainly has never happened in the 10 years that I've been working for the Spokane Riverkeeper," Schultz told KXYL News.

Chris Donley, Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Eastern region fish program manager, told the Spokesman-Review that officials have ruled out low levels of dissolved oxygen, a common factor in fish kills, and are waiting on test results to see if disease or some sort of contaminant is behind the deaths.

Washington Water Power's Nine Mile Hydroelectric Dam on the Spokane River.

Wildlife officials are investigating the mysterious fish kill at Long Lake Dam in Spokane, Washington.  (Bob Rowan/Corbis via Getty Images)

Biologists with the Spokane Tribe’s fisheries department sent samples to the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory for testing.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The region's ongoing effort to reintroduce salmon into the Spokane River makes the high death count even more concerning, Schultz said. 

"It’s a lot of fish and this is rare," he told KXLY News. "If it does indicate a problem with our river, we need to track that down and figure it out."

Teny Sahakian is an Associate Producer/Writer for Fox News. Follow Teny on Twitter at @tenysahakian. 