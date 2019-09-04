Expand / Collapse search
This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: Sept. 5

On this day, Sept. 5 ...

1972: The Munich Massacre: Palestinian terrorists kill 11 Israelis at the Munich Summer Olympics.

Also on this day ...

  • 1698: Russia's Peter the Great levies a tax on bearded men.
  • 1774: The first Continental Congress meets in Philadelphia.
  • 1905: The Treaty of Portsmouth, which ended the Russo-Japanese War, is signed at the Portsmouth naval base in New Hampshire.
FILE -Mother Teresa (AP Photo, file)

  • 1997: Mother Teresa, who won a Nobel Peace Prize for her work with the poor, dies in Calcutta, India, at age 87. 