This Day in History: Sept. 5
On this day, Sept. 5 ...
1972: The Munich Massacre: Palestinian terrorists kill 11 Israelis at the Munich Summer Olympics.
Also on this day ...
- 1698: Russia's Peter the Great levies a tax on bearded men.
- 1774: The first Continental Congress meets in Philadelphia.
- 1905: The Treaty of Portsmouth, which ended the Russo-Japanese War, is signed at the Portsmouth naval base in New Hampshire.
- 1997: Mother Teresa, who won a Nobel Peace Prize for her work with the poor, dies in Calcutta, India, at age 87.