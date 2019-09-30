This Day in History: Sept. 28

On this day, Sept. 28 ...

1960: Ted Williams hits a home run in his last career at-bat as his team, the Boston Red Sox, defeats the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 at Fenway Park.

Also on this day:

1781: American forces in the Revolutionary War, backed by a French fleet, begin their successful siege of Yorktown, Va.

1787: The Congress of the Confederation votes to send the just-completed Constitution of the United States to state legislatures for their approval.

1892: The first nighttime football game takes place in Mansfield, Pa., as teams from Mansfield State Normal and Wyoming Seminary play under electric lights to a scoreless tie.

1920: Eight members of the Chicago White Sox are indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All would be acquitted at trial, but all eight would be banned from the game for life.)

1924: Three U.S. Army planes land in Seattle, having completed the first round-the-world trip by air in 175 days.

1928: Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.

1976: Muhammad Ali retains his world heavyweight boxing championship with a close 15-round decision over Ken Norton at New York's Yankee Stadium.

1989: Deposed Philippine President Ferdinand E. Marcos dies in exile in Hawaii at age 72.

1995: Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat sign an accord at the White House ending Israel's military occupation of West Bank cities and laying the foundation for a Palestinian state.

2000: Capping a 12-year battle, the government approves use of the abortion pill RU-486.

2014: In an interview that airs on CBS' "60 Minutes," President Barack Obama acknowledges that U.S. intelligence agencies underestimated the threat from Islamic State militants and overestimated the ability and will of Iraq's army to fight.