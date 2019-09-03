This Day in History: Sept. 2

On this day, Sept. 2 ...

1969: The first automatic teller machine (ATM) to utilize magnetic-striped cards is opened to the public at Chemical Bank in New York. (Called a "Docuteller," it was developed by Donald C. Wetzel.)

Also on this day:

1864: During the Civil War, Union Gen. William T. Sherman's forces occupy Atlanta.

1960: Wilma Rudolph of the United States wins the first of her three gold medals at the Rome Summer Olympics as she finishes the 100-meter dash in 11 seconds.

1963: Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace prevents the integration of Tuskegee High School by encircling the building with state troopers.

2005: President George W. Bush tours the Gulf Coast and meets with state and local officials, including New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin; at one point, Bush praises FEMA Director Michael Brown, telling him, "Brownie, you're doing a heck of a job."