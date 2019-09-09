Expand / Collapse search
This Day in History
This Day in History: Sept. 10

Fox News

On this day, Sept. 10 ...

1991: Nirvana releases the single “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Also on this day:

  • 1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down the Second Bank of the U.S. 
  • 1897: A 25-year-old London taxi driver named George Smith becomes the first person ever arrested for drunk driving. 
  • 1939: Canada declares war on Germany, entering World War II.
Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida KeysVideo
  • 2018: Hurricane Irma makes landfall on Cudjoe Key, Fla.; the hurricane would ultimately result in 134 deaths and over $64 billion in damages.