This Day in History: Oct. 25

On this day, Oct. 25 …

1964: The Rolling Stones appear on "The Ed Sullivan Show" for the first time.

Also on this day:

1400: Geoffrey Chaucer, "the Father of English literature," dies in London.

King George III of Britain is crowned.

The Bolsheviks under Vladimir Ilyich Lenin seize power in Russia.

Albert B. Fall, who was U.S. secretary of the interior under President Harding, is found guilty of taking a bribe. He is sentenced to a year in prison and fined $100,000.

A major hurricane strikes Haiti, leaving more than 2,000 people dead and many thousands homeless and hungry.

A U.S. Cabinet meeting is televised for the first time.

The microwave oven, for home use, is introduced by The Tappan Company.