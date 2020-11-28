This Day in History: Nov. 29

On this day, Nov. 29 ...

2017: "Today" show host Matt Lauer is fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior" during the 2014 Sochi Olympics after an accuser comes forward in a secret meeting with NBC executives.

Also on this day:

1864: A Colorado militia kills at least 150 Cheyenne Indians in the Sand Creek Massacre.

1890: The first Army-Navy football game is played at West Point, N.Y.; Navy defeats Army, 24-0.

1929: Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard E. Byrd, pilot Bernt Balchen, radio operator Harold June and photographer Ashley McKinney make the first airplane flight over the South Pole.

1961: Enos the chimp is launched from Cape Canaveral aboard the Mercury-Atlas 5 spacecraft, which would orbit Earth twice before returning.

1963: President Johnson names a commission headed by Earl Warren to investigate the assassination of President Kennedy.

1972: The coin-operated video arcade game Pong, created by Atari, makes its debut at Andy Capp's Tavern in Sunnyvale, Calif.