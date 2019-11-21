This Day in History: Nov. 21
On this day, Nov. 21 …
1931: The Universal horror film “Frankenstein,” starring Boris Karloff as the monster and Colin Clive as his creator, is first released.
Also on this day:
- 1922: Rebecca L. Felton, a Georgia Democrat, is sworn in as the first woman to serve in the U.S. Senate; her term, the result of an interim appointment, would end the following day when Walter F. George, the winner of a special election, takes office.
- 1967: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Air Quality Act.
- 1969: The Senate votes down the Supreme Court nomination of Clement F. Haynsworth, 55-45, the first such rejection since 1930.
- 1979: A mob attacks the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, killing two Americans.
- 1985: U.S. Navy intelligence analyst Jonathan Jay Pollard is arrested, accused of spying for Israel. (Pollard would plead guilty to espionage and be sentenced to life in prison; he would be released on parole Nov. 20, 2015.)
- 1992: A three-day tornado outbreak that would strike 13 states and kill 26 people begins in the Houston area before spreading to the Midwest and eastern U.S.
- 1992: U.S. Sen. Bob Packwood, R-Ore., issues an apology but refuses to discuss allegations that he’d made unwelcome sexual advances toward 10 women over the years. (Faced with a threat of expulsion, Packwood eventually would resign from the Senate in 1995.)
- 1995: Balkan leaders meeting in Dayton, Ohio, initial a peace plan to end more than three years of ethnic fighting in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
- 1997: U.N. arms inspectors return to Iraq after Saddam Hussein’s three-week standoff with the United Nations over the presence of Americans on the team.
- 2008: Madonna and Guy Ritchie are granted a preliminary decree of divorce by a London court.
- 2017: Former teen pop idol David Cassidy, star of the 1970s sitcom “The Partridge Family,” dies at age 67; he had announced earlier in the year that he had been diagnosed with dementia.
- 2017: Zimbabwe’s president Robert Mugabe, 93, resigns while facing impeachment proceedings. He had been placed under house arrest by the military. (Mugabe died in September in Singapore at age 95.)