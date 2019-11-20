Expand / Collapse search
This Day in History: Nov. 20

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 1995, file photo, Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates sits on stage during a video portion of the Windows 95 Launch Event on the company's campus in Redmond, Wash. One of the biggest changes with Windows 8 is the disappearance of the familiar start button at the lower left corner of the screen. There will be a new screen filled with a colorful array of tiles, each leading to a different application, task or collection of files. (AP Photo/File)

On this day, Nov. 20 …

1985: The first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, is officially released.

Also on this day:

  • 1789: New Jersey becomes the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.
  • 1910: The Mexican Revolution of 1910 has its beginnings under the Plan of San Luis Potosi issued by Francisco I. Madero.
  • 1945: Twenty-two former Nazi officials go on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune would sentence 12 of the defendants to death; seven would receive prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three would be acquitted.)
  • 1947: Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, marries Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.
  • 1966: The musical play “Cabaret,“ set in pre-Nazi Germany, opens on Broadway with Jill Haworth as Sally Bowles and Joel Grey as the Master of Ceremonies.
  • 1967: The U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Clock at the Commerce Department ticks past 200 million.
  • 1969: The Nixon administration announces a halt to residential use of the pesticide DDT as part of a total phaseout. 
  • 1969: A group of American Indian activists begin a 19-month occupation of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay.
  • 1975: After nearly four decades of absolute rule, Spain’s Generalissimo Francisco Franco dies, two weeks before his 83rd birthday.
  • 1984: Michael Jackson is inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the unveiling of his star in front of a horde of screaming fans.
  • 1998: Forty-six states embraced a $206 billion settlement with cigarette makers over health costs for treating sick smokers.
  • 2000: Lawyers for Al Gore and George W. Bush battle before the Florida Supreme Court over whether the presidential election recount should be allowed to continue.
  • 2003: Michael Jackson is booked on suspicion of child molestation in Santa Barbara, Calif. 
  • 2003: Record producer Phil Spector is charged with murder in the shooting death of an actress, Lana Clarkson, at his home in Alhambra, Calif. 
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2014, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

  • 2018: President Trump declares that he would not further punish Saudi Arabia for the killing of U.S.-based columnist Jamal Khashoggi, dismissing reports from U.S. intelligence agencies that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must have at least known about the plot to kill the writer. 