This Day in History: June 22

On this day, June 22 ...

2018: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia Red Hen restaurant; the co-owner said the move came at the request of gay employees who objected to Sanders' defense of President Donald Trump's effort to bar transgender people from the military.

Also on this day:

1937: Joe Louis begins his reign as world heavyweight boxing champion by knocking out Jim Braddock in the eighth round of their fight in Chicago.

1944: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the "GI Bill of Rights."

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the "GI Bill of Rights." 1970: President Richard Nixon signs an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18.

1977: John N. Mitchell becomes the first former U.S. Attorney General to go to prison as he began serving a sentence for his role in the Watergate cover-up. (He was released 19 months later.)

1981: Mark David Chapman pleads guilty to killing John Lennon.

1992: The U.S. Supreme Court, in R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul, unanimously rules that "hate crime" laws that banned cross burning and similar expressions of racial bias violated free-speech rights.