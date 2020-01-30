This Day in History: Jan. 30

On this day, Jan. 30 …

1948: Mahatma Gandhi, 78, is fatally shot in New Delhi by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu extremist. (Godse and a co-conspirator would be executed.)

Also on this day:

1649: England’s King Charles I is executed for high treason.

1649: England's King Charles I is executed for high treason.

1933: Adolf Hitler becomes chancellor of Germany.

1933: The first episode of "The Lone Ranger" radio program is broadcast on station WXYZ in Detroit.

1945: During World War II, a Soviet submarine torpedoes the German ship MV Wilhelm Gustloff in the Baltic Sea with the loss of more than 9,000 lives, most of them war refugees; roughly 1,000 people survive.

1948: Orville Wright, 76, dies in Dayton, Ohio.

1962: Two members of "The Flying Wallendas" high-wire act are killed when their seven-person pyramid collapses during a performance at the State Fair Coliseum in Detroit.

1968: The Tet Offensive begins during the Vietnam War as Communist forces launch surprise attacks against South Vietnamese towns and cities; although the Communists are beaten back, the offensive is seen as a major setback for the U.S. and its allies.

1969: The Beatles stage an impromptu concert atop Apple Records headquarters in London in what would be the group's last public performance.

1972: British soldiers gun down 13 Roman Catholic civil rights marchers in Northern Ireland on what would become known as "Bloody Sunday."

1973: KISS performs its first show at a club in Queens, N.Y.

1981: An estimated 2 million New Yorkers turn out for a ticker-tape parade honoring the American hostages freed from Iran.

1983: Super Bowl XVII: The Washington Redskins beat the Miami Dolphins 27-17 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

1993: Los Angeles inaugurates its Metro Red Line, the city's first modern subway.

1994: Super Bowl XXVIII: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills 30-13 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

2000: Super Bowl XXXIV: The St. Louis Rams beat Tennessee Titans 23-16 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

2009: Michael Steele is elected the first black chairman of the Republican National Committee.

2014: An appeals court in Florence, Italy, reinstates the guilty verdict against U.S. student Amanda Knox and her ex-boyfriend for the 2007 murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher. (Knox would be exonerated by the Italian Supreme Court in 2015.)