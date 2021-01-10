This Day in History: Jan. 11

On this day, Jan. 11 ...

1989: Nine days before leaving the White House, President Ronald Reagan bids the nation farewell in a primetime address, saying of his eight years in office: "We meant to change a nation and instead we changed a world."

Also on this day:

1861: Alabama becomes the fourth state to withdraw from the Union.

1908: President Theodore Roosevelt proclaims the Grand Canyon National Monument. (It would become a national park in 1919.)

1913: The first enclosed sedan-type automobile, a Hudson, goes on display at the 13th National Automobile Show in New York.

1935: Aviator Amelia Earhart begins an 18-hour trip from Honolulu to Oakland, Calif., that would make her the first person to fly solo across any part of the Pacific Ocean.

1939: British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and Lord Halifax, the British foreign secretary, meet with Italian leader Benito Mussolini in Rome.