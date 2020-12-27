This Day in History: Dec. 27

On this day, Dec. 27 ...

2001: Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld announces that Taliban and al-Qaeda prisoners would be held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Also on this day:

1831: Naturalist Charles Darwin sets out on a round-the-world voyage aboard the HMS Beagle.

1904: James Barrie's play "Peter Pan: The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up" opens at the Duke of York's Theater in London.

1945: The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are formally established.

1947: The original version of the puppet character Howdy Doody makes his TV debut on NBC's "Puppet Playhouse."

1949: Queen Juliana of the Netherlands signs an act recognizing Indonesia's sovereignty after more than three centuries of Dutch rule.

1968: Apollo 8 and its three astronauts make a safe, nighttime splashdown in the Pacific.

1970: The musical "Hello, Dolly!" closes on Broadway after a run of 2,844 performances.