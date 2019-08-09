This Day in History: Aug. 9

On this day, Aug. 9 …

2014: Michael Brown Jr., an unarmed 18-year-old black man, is shot to death by police Officer Darren Wilson following an altercation in Ferguson, Mo. Brown's death leads to volatile protests in Ferguson and other U.S. cities, spawning a national "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Also on this day:

1854: Henry David Thoreau's "Walden," which described Thoreau's experiences while living near Walden Pond in Massachusetts, is first published.

1995: Jerry Garcia, a co-founder of the Grateful Dead, dies in Forest Knolls, Calif., of a heart attack at age 53.