This Day in History: Aug. 20
On this day, Aug. 20 ...
2000: Tiger Woods wins the PGA Championship, becoming the first player since 1953 to win three majors in one year.
Also on this day:
- 1960: The Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations invade Czechoslovakia.
- 1977: The space probe Voyager 2 is launched; it continues to explore to this day, and is now more than 11 billion miles from Earth.
- 1998: The U.S. launches cruise missiles at suspected Al Qaeda bases in Afghanistan and Sudan.
- 2009: Abdel Basset Ali al-Megrahi, the only person convicted in the 1988 Lockerbie bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, arrives back in Libya after being released by the Scottish government.