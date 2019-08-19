This Day in History: Aug. 17

On this day, Aug. 17 ...

1998: President Bill Clinton gives grand jury testimony via closed-circuit television from the White House concerning his relationship with Monica Lewinsky; he then delivers a TV address in which he denies previously committing perjury, admits his relationship with Lewinsky was "wrong," and criticizes Kenneth Starr's investigation.

Also on this day:

1863: Federal batteries and ships begin bombarding Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor during the Civil War, but the Confederates manage to hold on, despite several days of pounding.

1943: The Allied conquest of Sicily during World War II is completed as U.S. and British forces enter Messina.

1978: The first successful trans-Atlantic balloon flight ends as Maxie Anderson, Ben Abruzzo and Larry Newman land their Double Eagle II outside Paris.

​​​​​​ 1982: The first commercially produced compact discs, a recording of ABBA's "The Visitors," are pressed at a Philips factory near Hanover, West Germany.

1985: More than 1,400 meatpackers walk off the job at the Geo. A. Hormel and Co.'s main plant in Austin, Minn., in a bitter strike that lasted just over a year.

1987: Rudolf Hess, the last member of Adolf Hitler's inner circle, died at Spandau Prison at age 93, an apparent suicide.