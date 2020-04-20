This Day in History: April 22

On this day, April 22 ...

2000: In a pre-dawn raid, armed immigration agents seize Elian Gonzalez, a Cuban boy at the center of a custody dispute, from his relatives’ home in Miami; he is reunited with his father at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.

Also on this day:

1864: Congress authorizes the use of the phrase “In God We Trust” on U.S. coins.

1898: Congress authorizes creation of the 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry, also known as the “Rough Riders.”

1954: The publicly televised sessions of the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings begin.

1970: Millions of Americans concerned about the environment observe the first “Earth Day.”

1993: The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is dedicated in Washington, D.C. to honor victims of Nazi extermination.