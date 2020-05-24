Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Robbery - Theft
Published

Thief robs Pennsylvania gun shop, leaves behind homemade bomb

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A thief fled a Pennsylvania gun shop after stealing firearms and leaving a homemade bomb.

It happened Wednesday at the Pickerel Inn near Dingmans Ferry.

Six guns were stolen in the robbery, Pennsylvania State Police said, according to WNEP-TV.

The thief was wearing a black mask and a camo tactical vest, and threatened the owners of the shop with a gun when they tried to stop him, according to the station.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop R.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop R.

WANTED MARYLAND MAN WITH SLEW OF FACE TATTOOS FLED FROM OFFICERS, COPS SAY

Troopers said the bomb the man left behind was made of shotgun shells and BBs strapped to a butane canister, according to the station.

His getaway vehicle was a white pickup.

"Unbelievable. Unheard of,” Mark Woll, who owns a cabin nearby, told the station.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Never would have thought anything like this would happen up here,” he said.