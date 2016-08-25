The Startup That Hopes to Become the Uber of Digital Financial

Mogo hopes to disrupt the finance industry just as Uber did the taxi industry.

As a digital financial brand for millennials, Mogo aims to create a more Uber-like experience in finances by allowing consumers to get access to money online within three minutes from your phone in an easy and transparent way.

Financial Fitness Expert Chantel Chapman explains how Mogo highlights convenience and simplicity for the next generation of consumers.

Click play to learn more about the app.

