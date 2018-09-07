The Latest: Unclear if words exchanged prior to shooting

The Latest on fatal shooting by off-duty Dallas police officer (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The Dallas police chief says it remains unclear whether there were any words exchanged or any other interaction between a police officer and her neighbor before she fatally shot him in his home.

Chief U. Renee Hall said during a news conference Friday that the off-duty officer called 911 after shooting 26-year-old Botham Jean on Thursday night. Police say the officer explained that she had mistakenly entered Jean's home, thinking it was hers.

Hall says the officer's blood was drawn to be tested for drugs and alcohol. The officer was in uniform and was returning home after her shift.

The chief declined to speculate as to whether fatigue or other factors, including race, may have contributed to the shooting. The officer is white and Jean was black.

Hall says the Texas Rangers will conduct an independent investigation.

She says she spoke with Jean's sister to officer condolences to the family.

___

1:05 p.m.

Dallas' police chief says her department is seeking to charge a white officer with manslaughter in the killing of a black neighbor.

Chief U. Renee Hall said at a news conference Friday that "there are more questions than we have answers" in the Thursday night killing of 26-year-old Botham Jean, but that with the information investigators have now, they're seeking a manslaughter charge against the officer.

Police say the officer shot and killed Jean and that she later told officers that she mistakenly entered his apartment, thinking it was her own.

Hall didn't address whether investigators believe race was a factor in the shooting.

___

11:35 a.m.

A private Christian university in Arkansas says the 26-year-old man who was killed by an off-duty Dallas police officer who said she confused his apartment with her own was a native of the Caribbean island country of St. Lucia who often led worship services at the school's campus.

Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, said in a statement Friday that Botham Jean was a 2016 graduate of the school. Since July 2016, he had been working in risk assurance for accounting and consulting firm PwC.

Police say that after the officer reported that she had shot Jean, she told officers who arrived at the scene that she had mistakenly entered his apartment, thinking it was hers. Jean was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police haven't released the name of the officer, who wasn't injured. They say she will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

___

8 a.m.

Dallas police say an officer returning home from work shot and killed a neighbor after she said she mistook his apartment for her own.

Police issued a news release Friday saying the shooting happened Thursday night. Police say the officer had arrived at her apartment complex in uniform after working a shift.

Authorities say the officer called dispatch to report the shooting. She told responding officers that she believed the victim's apartment was her own when she entered it.

The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The officer, who was not injured, will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.