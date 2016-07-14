The Latest: Closing arguments given in officer's trial

The Latest on the trial of the fourth Baltimore police officer charged in the death of Freddie Gray (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Attorneys have finished closing arguments in the trial of the fourth Baltimore police officer charged in the death of Freddie Gray, the 25-year-old black man whose neck was broken in the back of a police transport van.

Attorneys summarized their cases Thursday in the bench trial for Lt. Brian Rice. He is the highest-ranking officer charged in Gray's death. Rice is facing manslaughter, reckless endangerment and misconduct charges.

The judge's verdict will be announced Monday.

Prosecutors say police had no reason not to put Gray in a seat belt. Instead, officers handcuffed and shackled him and put him face down on the floor of the van. Prosecutors say the police department had issued a memo instructing officers to use seat belts in prisoner transport vehicles.

Defense attorneys say the policy allows officers to use discretion, if they believe their safety is at risk. They say officers had concerns, because Gray was not cooperative, and they weren't sure what onlookers would do if extra time was taken to fasten Gray in the van.

___

3:30 a.m.

Closing arguments are set in the trial of the fourth Baltimore police officer charged in the death of Freddie Gray, the 25-year-old black man whose neck was broken in the back of a police transport van.

The bench trial for Lt. Brian Rice, the highest-ranking officer charged in Gray's death, is to resume Thursday. Rice is facing manslaughter, reckless endangerment and misconduct charges.

Gray died April 19, 2015, a week after he suffered a spinal injury while he was handcuffed and shackled, but left unrestrained by a seatbelt in the van. His death prompted riots last year in Baltimore.

Rice is the fourth of six officers — three white and three black — to stand trial in Gray's death. Two were acquitted and proceedings for another ended in a mistrial.