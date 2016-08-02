The Latest: Alabama prison locked down after disturbance

The Latest on a disturbance at an Alabama prison (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

One of Alabama's toughest prisons is on lockdown following the second incident since March in which officers had to regain control of an inmate dormitory following a disturbance.

Prison system spokesman Bob Horton says officers were maintaining tighter-than-normal restrictions on inmate movement at Holman prison Tuesday.

Horton says the trouble broke out in the same, 150-inmate dormitory that was the scene of an inmate uprising in March. Three inmates who were stabbed are expected to survive.

The prison is in southwest Alabama about 50 miles northeast of Mobile. It's badly overcrowded and the site of Alabama's execution chamber.

___

7 a.m.

Alabama Department of Corrections officials say an emergency response team has secured a dorm where inmates had started a fire at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility.

The agency said in a statement that officers responded to a fight between inmates Monday around 3 p.m., and other inmates then "became aggressive" toward the guards responding to the fight. The statement says officers secured the door of the dorm, and some inmates inside started a fire.

The prison was then placed on lockdown.

Officials say three inmates were stabbed during the initial fight, and all three are expected to survive.

The department has reported several recent incidents at the prison in Atmore, including non-fatal stabbings of the prison's warden and an officer during March riots.