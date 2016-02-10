The Latest: 2 deputies wounded, suspect killed in shootout

The Latest on the shooting of two sheriff's deputies and another person (all times local):

2 p.m.

Two sheriff's deputies in northeastern Maryland are wounded and another person is dead after authorities say shots were exchanged in and around a shopping center.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the first shooting took place inside a Panera restaurant in Abingdon after a deputy responded to a call at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday about someone causing a problem inside. The responding deputy was wounded, and the individual left.

The sheriff says witnesses gave officers a good description of the person and the direction that person was headed. After at least one deputy caught up with the person, shots were exchanged. That left the second deputy wounded and the suspect dead. No one else was hurt.

Gahler says investigators believe the person acted alone and there is no further threat to the community.

He declined to discuss the deputies' conditions; they both were taken to hospitals.

1:20 p.m.

Authorities in Maryland say sheriff's deputies have been involved in a shooting.

Harford County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kyle Andersen said Wednesday that the deputies were involved in a shooting at a shopping center in Abingdon, about 20 miles northeast of Baltimore. Andersen did not have information about injuries or whether the officers were shot or shot someone.

The shopping center is called the Boulevard at Box Hill. It has a mix of shops, restaurants, a grocery store and a bank.

Yellow tape blocked off two restaurants at the shopping center on Wednesday afternoon, but people were coming and going freely at other businesses.