'The Last Supper' survives soup kitchen fire

A fire that destroyed a New Hampshire soup kitchen has left untouched a stained glass replica of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" on a wall.

Paul Nicholson, president of the St. Vincent de Paul soup kitchen in Hampton, said equipment and decorations were destroyed, as well as other pictures in the April 5 fire. But "The Last Supper" was intact.

He said he saw it as a sign saying, "Get another kitchen open soon."

The town donated space at the Hampton Beach fire station for the soup kitchen to reopen Monday.

Workers plan to put the picture on display.