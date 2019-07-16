Photo-bomber flashes bare chest in background of grieving family at state park, Texas family says

A Texas woman is seeking the identity of a photo -bomber who ruined her family’s weekend trip to a state park to remember a family member who died by flashing her bare breasts in the background of a group photo.

Monica Davila, of Cypress, said her family visited Garner State Park over the weekend. Her husband's grandmother had recently died. She said she did not notice the photo-bomb until Monday. The woman exposed her bare chest in the background of several shots, she said.

"I just feel completely disrespected," Davila told Houston's KTRK-TV. "I just think this person should be held accountable. What she did was wrong. There were kids there watching her."

Davila said she filed a report with the Uvalde Police Department. She also shared the photo on Facebook in a post that now has hundreds of responses. Davila said she wants the photo to go viral so that the woman will be embarrassed by her actions.

"I've had criticism on both sides, people are like, 'Who cares, it's just a boob,' but I care," Davila told the station. "We're trying to recreate memories," she added. "Having some chick's boob isn't allowing us to do that."

No arrests have been made at this time. It was unclear if police would pursue any charges against the woman in the photo if she is identified.