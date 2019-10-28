Expand / Collapse search
Texas woman fractures mother’s skull with 10-inch crucifix: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Texas woman gave her mom a fractured skull on Sunday after repeatedly striking her with a heavy 10-inch crucifix during what appeared to be a domestic altercation, police said.

San Antonio resident Christian Lydia Martinez, 25, returned to her family’s home Sunday afternoon after a night of drinking and began quarreling with her 45-year-old mother, police allege.

Christian Lydia Martinez was being held on a charge of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During the argument, Martinez grabbed a 10-inch wooden crucifix off the wall and began hitting her mother with the object, according to arrest papers obtained by The San Antonio Express-News.

Martinez allegedly hit her mother several times across the head, fracturing her skull. Her mother was taken to a San Antonio hospital.

Martinez was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, WOAI-TV reported. Jail records cited by The Express-News indicated she was being held in Bexar County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.

