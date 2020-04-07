Texas woman who allegedly claimed she was spreading coronavirus on purpose is arrested

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An 18-year-old Texas woman is charged with making terroristic threats after she posted on social media that she tested positive for COVID-19 and was "willfully spreading it."

Lorraine Maradiaga posted a series of Snapchat videos of herself claiming to be at a local Walmart as Gov. Greg Abbot ordered all state residents to avoid going out in public and practice social distancing measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"I'm here at Walmart about to infest every [expletive] because if I'm going down, all you [expletive] are going down," she allegedly said in the video.

Maradiaga was arrested Tuesday and charged with the third-degree felony.

She told officers that she does not have COVID-19 and police said "we currently have no proof that Maradiaga has tested positive."

Her bond was set at $20,000 and she was taken to the Denton County Jail.

She has been ordered to quarantine for 21 days after she is released from jail as a precaution, police said.