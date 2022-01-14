Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas woman charged with vandalizing local Democratic Party headquarters

Investigators have not determined whether the attack was politically motivated

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The woman who allegedly vandalized a local Democratic Party headquarters in Texas has been arrested after the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Valerie Jean Riedel, 38, of New Braunfels, was charged with public intoxication in connection with the early Jan. 11 incident at the Comal County Democratic Party headquarters.

Valerie Jean Riedel

Valerie Jean Riedel (New Braunfels Police Department)

The front door to the Democratic building was damaged, county Democratic Chair Marilyn Aden told Fox News. It has since been fixed, she said. 

Security video captured a suspect using what appears to be a shovel to vandalize the building. 

"It's gotten big waves," Aden said. "I'm glad the police moved kind of fast on this and we can leave it behind us now. We were disappointed when it happened."

Valerie Jean Riedel, 38, allegedly damaged a door at the Comal County Democratic Party headquarters this week. 

Valerie Jean Riedel, 38, allegedly damaged a door at the Comal County Democratic Party headquarters this week.  (Comal County Democratic Party)

On Jan. 12 at around 4 p.m., officers responded to reports of a woman throwing rocks at passing vehicles and found Riedel. 

"Based on a number of factors, to include the clothing she was wearing at the time of her arrest, it was determined that Riedel was the person responsible for the recent vandalism at the Democratic Party Headquarters," New Braunfels police said. 

Authorities have not determined whether the incident was politically motivated. 

Comal County Democratic Party Headquarters.

Comal County Democratic Party Headquarters. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Riedel faces up to a year in jail and $4,000 in fines. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Your Money