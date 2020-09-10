Texas university investigating video of woman bragging about having coronavirus at house party

Texas Tech University is investigating a video that featured a woman appearing to brag about having coronavirus while attending a house party.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Kaleigh, don’t you have COVID? Don’t you literally have COVID?’ Yes, I f---ing have COVID. The whole f---ing world has COVID,” the woman says before panning her phone around to the scene of a large gathering of people. “All of these people have COVID!”

“So, stop getting on my tip … like, I’m having a good time,” she says.

A Sept. 5 Twitter post of the video has been viewed more than 900,000 times and garnered nearly 34,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Texas Tech's dean of students said it had been made aware of the matter and it is being addressed.

It was not immediately clear what connection the woman in the video has with TTU. Fox News has reached out to the school with a request for comment.

YOUNG AMERICANS ARE THROWING MASSIVE CORONAVIRUS PARTIES ALREADY NATIONWIDE

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec on Wednesday released a letter to students and staff notifying them that the school has seen a “notable increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our campus community, with the majority of these cases among our students who live off campus.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TTU’s dashboard, which records COVID-19 cases, reported a total of 571 cases among students and 41 cases among employees as of Wednesday.