Family of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez was ‘inspirational’ amid tragic shooting

If Trooper Matthew Holley of the Houston Highway Patrol had one word to describe Moises Sanchez’s family, it would be “inspirational.”

Sanchez, a Texas state trooper, spent most of this year fighting to recover from injuries he suffered after being shot in the head April 6 while responding to the scene of a car crash. Nearly five months later, on Aug. 24, he died in the presence of his family, leaving behind a wife, Yvonne, and three children: Zachary, Zebastian and Zoey.

“That is a wonderful family, clearly devoted to faith, family and duty,” Holley said in a statement read at Sanchez’s funeral in early September. “The sheer strength displayed not only by Yvonne, but Zach, Zebastian and Zoey is remarkable, given their circumstances. There was not a single interaction with the Sanchez family that I experienced or witnessed them have with others that was anything but truly inspirational and positive."

Sanchez, 49, had served in the Marines before spending four years with the Texas Highway Patrol.

In his spare time, Sanchez coached sports such as baseball, basketball and softball at the Boys and Girls Club in McAllen, according to KGBT. He also enjoyed having barbeques and movie nights with his family, his obituary says.

“He sacrificed his sleep to go ahead and take care of what we as a family might not have been able to take care of – just for our own comfort,” Zachary Sanchez said at his funeral.

“He has always been the definition of the role model of what I wanted to be,” Zachary added.

Cesar Torres, the Edinburg Police Department chief, said he was in the audience when Sanchez graduated from the police academy and “I could see that he was built to be a trooper.”

“This life is not about who you are, what position you have, how much money you make, what kind of house you live in, what kind of car you drive,” he said at Sanchez’s funeral. “This life is about loving God, being humble, loving your family and your friends.”

Torres added: “That is exactly who Moises Sanchez was. That is exactly how we are going to remember him.”