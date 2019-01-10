Texas toddler King Jay Davila feared dead, investigators say; 3 allegedly tampered with evidence

San Antonio Police have charged three people in connection with the disappearance of 8-month-old King Jay Davila, adding that evidence suggests the boy may be dead.

Police Chief William McManus said at a press conference Thursday that the infant's father, Christopher, 34, his paternal grandmother, Beatrice, and cousin Angie Torres, 45, have all been charged with evidence tampering.

Davila called police last Friday night to report that his car had been stolen from a gas station while his son was in it. Surveillance footage showed that Davila had left his car running and the door open while he went inside the station's store to purchase some items. The footage showed a woman getting into the car and driving away.

Police believe the kidnapping was staged to cover up foul play and have learned that the woman in the car was Torres.

“As I mentioned previously this was a staged kidnapping meant to cover up foul play. We have statements from multiple witnesses that unfortunately lead us to believe King Jay is deceased,” McManus said.

“We charged these three individuals with tampering with evidence because we believe that they participated in staging the kidnapping to hide King Jay’s body so we couldn’t find it to determine what happened to him,” he continued.

McManus said Davila’s cousin was dropped off at the gas station by his own mother. Torres reportedly told police that she learned from Davila’s mom that he “had severely injured” the child. She also told police the route she took to dispose of the car seat.

"We are still actively looking for King Jay. We want to find him because we seek justice for him,” McManus told reporters.

Police are searching several locations for King Jay but will not disclose them as the investigation continues.

“It’s hard to fathom why someone, how someone could do something to their child no less an 8-month-old child,” McManus said.

He confirmed that the infant’s mother is still under investigation and that there is a possibility that more people could be charged.

The evidence tampering charges are third-degree felony charges; each carries a sentence of up to a decade behind bars.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this story.