Texas threatened by heat wave again; record power use expected

A US heat wave will impact nearly 80M Americans

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Extreme heat is forecast to threaten Texas residents again this week, with advisories in place through Thursday night. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Fort Worth said high temperatures were forecast in the triple digits. 

The agency's office for Austin and San Antonio said the city of San Antonio – in southwest Texas – tied a record high temperature on Wednesday for that date.

Widespread dangerous heat indexes will stretch from the Lone Star State to the Northeast and across Montana. 

All Texas mainstem rivers are below 10% of their normal flow, according to the NWS West Gulf River Forecast Center and three active large wildfires continue to burn there.

    Charles Clark pours cold water on himself after practicing his boxing during a heat advisory due to scorching weather in Dallas, Texas, U.S. July 12, 2022.  (Reuters/Shelby Tauber)

    Photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a cracked lake bottom of Lewisville lake in the Colony, Texas. (Photo by Xin Jin/Xinhua via Getty Images)

    A view shows residential boat docks on dry land at Medina Lake outside of San Antonio as majority of Texas experiences drought amid an extreme heat wave hitting the state, in Medina County, Texas, June 18, 2022. (Reuters/Jordan Vonderhaar)

The heat wave is putting nearly 80 million Americans at risk of heat-related illness, according to FOX Weather. 

Power use in Texas is expected to break records again this week, according to its grid operator. 

    The sun sets behind power transmission lines in Texas, on July 11, 2022.  (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua via Getty Images)

    Mist sprays outside a pizza restaurant while customers wait for their orders during a heat wave in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.  (Photographer: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    A cyclist rides along a path during a heatwave in Dallas, Texas, on Monday, July 25, 2022.  (Photographer: Nitashia Johnson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it has enough resources to meet such demand. 

ERCOT has previously faced criticism after a February 2021 winter storm became deadly, with millions of Texans left without water, power and heat.

The U.S. is expected to use record amounts of power this year

