A gutsy teenager at a Texas snow cone stand put an adult woman in her place after she was called a derogatory name over a $6 misunderstanding.

A viral video captured the interaction between two teenage girls, who were working at Keke’s Snow Balls in Willis, Texas, on Saturday, and an adult woman, dressed in a floral shirt and sunglasses.

The woman is seen approaching the window at the local shop and complained that she had prepaid $6, so her daughter could come by at a later time to pick up a snow cone.

"I came up here by myself and I paid for a snow cone plus six extra dollars, so when she wanted a snow cone she could come up here and get it," the adult woman is heard saying in the video, which has racked up over 15 million views on TikTok. "Y'all didn't give her the snow cone."

"I need my $6 back," she demands.

TEXAS K-9 RETIRES AFTER NEARLY A DECADE OF SERVICE, GETS HEARTFELT ‘THANK YOU’ FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT

The 17-year-old manager, who witnessed the strained interaction between her coworker and the woman, walks up to the counter, opens the cash register and hands $6 to the dissatisfied customer.

"Here you go," the teen is heard saying while handing the woman her money back.

As the adult is walking off, the teen closes the ordering window, knocking down a wooden sign on the exterior counter.

The other teen worker is heard saying, "Oh, no," as the grumpy woman storms back to the stand.

"Bi---," the woman is heard saying.

TEXAS TEEN'S SPINAL CORD SEVERED AFTER JUMPING INTO POOL TO ESCAPE WASP

The teen did not miss a beat and quickly put the older woman in her place.

"Ma’am, please don’t act like that. You’re a grown woman! You’re a grown woman — I’m 17," the girl said. "Get out of here. Don’t come back. Don’t come back. We don’t need your business."

In the video's caption, the company said that it rarely has the opportunity to "highlight mistreatment to staff."

"I am proud of our supervisor’s handling of the situation. While businesses often face complaints, it’s rare to highlight mistreatment of staff," the local business wrote. "We have permission from our employee’s parents to post this, with the customer’s face blurred out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We must strive for better behavior and respect in all interactions," they added.