Texas teen faces murder charge after egg-throwing prank leads to fatal crash, police say

A 14-year-old Texan, who was being chased after an egg-throwing prank backfired, was booked on a murder charge after he ran a red light and smashed into a pickup truck, killing the 45-year-old woman inside, police said Wednesday.

The teen, whose name has not yet been released, was allegedly driving an SUV while two other teens inside the vehicle were throwing eggs at cars on Tuesday afternoon, Houston authorities said.

At one point, a driver began chasing their car. During the chase, the teen driving the SUV did not stop for a red light, causing him to strike 45-year-old Silvia Zavala's truck. She was killed as a result, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

The crash caused both the 14-year-old’s car and Zavala’s truck to plunge into a nearby ditch, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“The deceased female was totally innocent; seems she had just gone shopping based on some debris strewn at [the] scene,” Gonzalez wrote.

The 14-year-old, who suffered a broken ankle as a result of the crash, was booked in a juvenile detention center on a murder charge Wednesday, Gonzalez said. It's not currently clear if the other teens will face any charges.

The driver of the car that chased the teens fled the scene of the crash but has been identified. Authorities are now making an attempt to interview him, the sheriff added.

“Unbelievable...and yet another fatal car crash. It’s only the first day of the year,” Gonzalez added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.