Texas teacher caught calling kids 'utter morons,' placed on leave: report

A Texas teacher remained on administrative leave Friday after a video showing her ranting about her students and her job circulated online.

The unidentified first-year teacher at Lamar Consolidated ISD’s Harry Wright Junior High School in Richmond was placed on leave after she was allegedly heard calling her students "complete and utter morons," KHOU-TV of Houston reported.

"If I have to keep dealing with kids that are complete and utter morons, I’m done," the teacher could be heard saying in the video, which was reportedly recorded by a parent.

The teacher, who was in her first year at the school amid nationwide labor shortages, also complained about her job.

"I want to be fired at this point," she said in the video. "I literally am going to hurt myself if I have to keep coming here."

The teacher also said she would not save her students if they were in danger, according to the report.

"I have never in my life dealt with kids that are so awful that if they fell into a river, I would let them float away," she said.

"If I have to keep dealing with kids that are complete and utter morons, I'm done." A @LamarCISD teacher remains on leave after a rant at this junior high school.

The video was widely shared on social media and sparked a discussion online, with many people asking why she ever wanted to be a teacher.

"It’s ridiculous," said parent Lucy Martinez, according to KHOU. "Really, if she doesn’t like what she does, why be a teacher?"

Some others, while not condoning the behavior, pointed out that teachers are typically overworked and especially so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamar CISD issued a statement responding to the video, confirming the teacher was placed on leave, KHOU reported.

"Wednesday night (January 12), we were made aware of a video circulating on social media where a Wright Junior High School teacher is making disturbing comments," the school district said.

"Of course, we take this very seriously and are actively investigating this situation. Wednesday night (January 12), the employee involved was made aware not to report to the campus and was placed on administrative leave Thursday morning (January 13)," the statement continued, according to the report.

The district added: "Parents trust us with their students every day and, unfortunately, the actions of a single person have the potential to breach that trust. That is why it is important to underscore that the hardworking, dedicated staff at Wright Junior High School work to create a place where all students feel included and valued, and the comments made in the video are not a reflection of the campus as a whole."