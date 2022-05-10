Texas substitute teacher fired after using racial slur in classroom: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas substitute teacher lost his job after using the n-word in a classroom at Swift Elementary School in Arlington.

One parent says her son came home from school and Friday and told her what had happened.

"’They had a substitute today, and guess what he said?’ And I said, ‘Well, what did he say?’ ‘Well, he said n-----’ And I said, ‘What?!’" the mom explained to Fox 4.

The students in the class were surprised at the incident as well.

"Oh my God," exclaimed one student who was shocked by the teacher's use of the racial slur.

The substitute teacher condemned the student for "using Jesus' name in vain," because he believed it is the same as his use of the n-word. While in the hallway, one teacher noticed the uproar coming from the classroom and walked in to the room to see what had taken place.

After speaking with the students, she addressed the teacher, who reportedly felt no remorse for what he had said.

"Yes, I said the n-word, and I'll say it again," said the now unemployed teacher.

After receiving a complaint from a parent who noticed the teacher was still working on Monday following the incident, the Arlington school district began its investigation.

"Inappropriate language was used, and the substitute was terminated. The district does not condone the use of any offensive, derogatory or inappropriate language in educational learning environments," according to a statement released by the district.